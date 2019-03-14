New Haven Register Obituaries
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Susan Stiber


1925 - 2019
Susan Stiber, 93, a resident of Oxford, entered into eternal rest March 8, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford surrounded by her loving children. She was born July 26, 1925 in Seymour, daughter of the late George and Bertha Lesko Petruny. She worked as an inspector for the former Lord's Engineering Co; she had previously worked for Hull Dye and B.F. Goodrich. Susan was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where she volunteered in the Rosary Guild and was active with the Bocce Club. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Joyce Collins (Bill) of Oxford, son Gary Czajkowski (AnnMarie) of North Haven, sister Elaine Petersen (Martin) of Naugatuck, 5 grandchildren Christine Jencik, Steven and Gregory Collins, Melissa Czajkowski and Gary Czajkowski, Jr. and great grandchildren Faith, Devon, Ariana, Conor and Steven, as well as several nieces & nephews. Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. The funeral procession will then leave for a Christian Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to CT Hospice of Branford, 100 Double Beach Rd., 06405. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2019
