Susan T. (McLaughlin) Casey, 91, of Farmington, widow of the late Timothy G. Casey, passed away peacefully while listening to the rosary at her home on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born January 15, 1928 in Carndonagh, County Donegal, Ireland, Susan was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Lynch) McLaughlin, and was the youngest of eight children.

After immigrating to the US, Susan met her husband Timothy at a dance in New York City. They moved to East Haven CT where Susan devoted herself to raising their family and resided for 34 years. Susan was an accomplished dress maker and seamstress in Ireland and later in New York City. While in East Haven she made clothes and Irish step dancing outfits for her children. She donated her time and substantial skills embroidering Celtic designs for the dance costumes of her children's fellow dancers from the New Haven Gaelic Club. Susan and Tim made their final move to Farmington, CT in 1999, and there Susan enjoyed 19 wonderful years living near her children and grandchildren

Susan was a longtime communicant at the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville and a member of the Legion of Mary at the church. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Thomas J. and Betsy Casey of Southington, Peggy C. and Thomas J. Goz of Unionville, Eileen P. Casey and her husband John E. Leonard of Middlefield; her seven beloved grandchildren: Megan Goz, Erin Casey, Connor Goz, Brianna Goz, Jenna Casey, Caitlyn Casey-Leonard and Philip John Casey-Leonard, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her seven siblings, her brothers, Charles, Michael, Robert, William, and her sisters, Kathleen, Bridget, and Margaret (Ita).

Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville Thursday (Feb 21), from 6-8 p.m. The funeral procession from the Funeral Home will be Friday (Feb 22), at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McLean Hospice program, 75 Great Pond Rd, Simsbury, CT 06070. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019