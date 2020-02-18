|
Griswold, Susan V.
Susan V. Griswold, age 82 of Stratford, passed away February 17, 2020. Susan was born in New York, NY, October 29, 1937, daughter of the late Leo and Alice Van Dernoot. She was the successful owner of Center Auto Supply in Stratford and was a licensed practical nurse at St. Vincent's Medical Center for several years until her retirement. She was an active volunteer at Milford Public Library recording books for the blind and volunteering over 1,000 hours and delivering food for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, bird watching, and being with her dog Piper. She is survived by her grandchildren Matthew Griswold (Mary), Bryan Griswold (Melissa), Amy Varza (Glen), Alicia Mraz (Rick Sorensen), Vincent Mraz (Kalli Siringas), Robert Griswold (Kristin Frank), Staci Morel, and Richard Morel (Valentina), 8 great-grandchildren, her brothers Peter Van Dernoot and Robert Van Dernoot (Betsy), her daughter-in-law Karen Griswold, her son-in-law Jay Mraz, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Griswold, her son David Griswold, and her daughter Patricia Mraz. Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. during calling hours. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020