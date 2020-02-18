New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Griswold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan V. Griswold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan V. Griswold Obituary
Griswold, Susan V.
Susan V. Griswold, age 82 of Stratford, passed away February 17, 2020. Susan was born in New York, NY, October 29, 1937, daughter of the late Leo and Alice Van Dernoot. She was the successful owner of Center Auto Supply in Stratford and was a licensed practical nurse at St. Vincent's Medical Center for several years until her retirement. She was an active volunteer at Milford Public Library recording books for the blind and volunteering over 1,000 hours and delivering food for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, bird watching, and being with her dog Piper. She is survived by her grandchildren Matthew Griswold (Mary), Bryan Griswold (Melissa), Amy Varza (Glen), Alicia Mraz (Rick Sorensen), Vincent Mraz (Kalli Siringas), Robert Griswold (Kristin Frank), Staci Morel, and Richard Morel (Valentina), 8 great-grandchildren, her brothers Peter Van Dernoot and Robert Van Dernoot (Betsy), her daughter-in-law Karen Griswold, her son-in-law Jay Mraz, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Griswold, her son David Griswold, and her daughter Patricia Mraz. Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. during calling hours. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -