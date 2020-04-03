|
Voos, Susan
Susan (Sue) Wallace Voos, widow of Ralph Kirby Voos (2010), died on April 1, 2020. Sue had been a resident at Ashlar Village in Wallingford for the last 12 years. She was born on December 8th, 1931 in New Haven, CT the daughter of the late J. Hasbrouck Wallace and Eloise Morford Wallace. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Kirby Voos. She is survived by her loving family, sister Janet Wallace (Seattle, WA), son James and wife Rhonda Fuerst Voos (North Haven, CT), daughter Elizabeth (Lisa) Voos (Hamden, CT), and Granddaughters: Kirby Elizabeth and her partner Justin De Jaeger (Wheeler, OR) and Avery Caroline Voos and husband Scott Capps (Santa Barbara, CA). While the kids were growing up, Sue ran the office for Ralph's business Otto Pflueger Foundry. She spent many years volunteering and fundraising at local organizations including: SS Hope, PEO, Spring Glen Garden Club, Junior League, and Yale at the American Schools of Oriental Research. Sue and Ralph were members of the High Lane Club and the New Haven Country Club. She was an avid Bridge, Scrabble and Tennis player. Sue loved time at the beach, especially at their summer home in Jamesport, NY, "Bay High", with her family. She and Ralph enjoyed traveling abroad with friends as well as in the United States.
A Memorial Service will be held sometime in the future when we can all safely gather and celebrate her life. Donations in Sue's memory can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation or Yale New Haven Hospital. Make-A-Wish Foundation CT -https://ct.wish.org/ YNHH- Give to Yale New Haven Hospital. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020