Suzanne C. "Sue" Parker
Parker, Suzanne "Sue" C.
Suzanne (Sue) Parker, longtime resident of Wallingford, died peacefully at sunset on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Sue was a devoted nurturer and teacher, whose life centered around her beloved family, friends, and students.
A proud daughter of William and Carolyn Carroll, Sue spent her youth living in upstate New York and central Connecticut. During her summers at Bradley Point in West Haven, CT, she grew to love the seaside. Later in life, one of her greatest joys was spending time with her family in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Sue spent her 32 year career as a well-loved second and fourth grade teacher at Deer Run Elementary School, and was actively involved in arbitration for the teachers' union.
When not spending quality time with the family and friends she cherished, Sue loved to travel and was an avid reader, particularly of books about English history and culture. She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature, easy laugh, and remarkable ability to make everyone she encountered feel welcome and appreciated.
Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Lisa Parker; granddaughters, Kira and Taryn Murphy; great-grandson, Jace Murphy; sister, Barbara McGarry; and her many friends that she considered family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 26, 2020.
