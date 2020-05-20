Cheeseman, Suzanne De Angelo
Susanne Dolores DeAngelo-Cheeseman died peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Artis Senior Living in Branford at age 80. Sue was born December 5, 1939, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Serfillipi Acunzo. She was a graduate from North Haven High School and went to receive her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Albertus Magnus College and her Master's of Science in Education from the University of New Haven. She was the director of the Branford Chamber of Commerce for many years in which she was highly respected and developed many friendships. She began as a freelance writer interviewing various local business owners and writing articles for the Branford Review. Much later in life she decided to give teaching a try and worked as a reading specialist at Nathan Hale School in New Haven and Jerome Harrison School in North Branford for a few years as well as a substitute teacher for Branford elementary schools. She was the wife of the late John R. "Jack" Cheeseman. She is survived by her children, Meridith Inzero of Branford, Jamie DeAngelo (Gina) of North Haven, her brother Anthony Acunzo of Branford and her aunt Philomena Acunzo of Branford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Reese Inzero, Antonio Pinette, Kaylee DeAngelo and great-granddaughter Charlotte Pinette as well as many cousins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Artis Senior Living of Branford for her exceptional care the last two years of her life. Sue was loved by many and will be very missed.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church at a later date. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see her online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.