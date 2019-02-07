Davenport, Suzanne Deecken

Loving mother & grandmother Suzanne Deecken Davenport, 70, of Killingworth, CT, died peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Golden Pond Assisted Living in Hopkinton, MA, surrounded by family, following her battle with dementia. Sue was born in Glen Cove, NY on April 3, 1948, the daughter of Mary Rita Howell Deecken and Walter Deecken. Sue spent her childhood in Locust Valley, NY before graduating from Saint Dominic's in Oyster Bay, NY with the class of 1966. Sue attended The College of Mount Saint Vincent on a full academic scholarship where she majored in Fine Arts and minored in French. She furthered her education at Wesleyan University with a Masters in Art History and a concentration in Women's Studies. Sue was an artist, a potter, and an entrepreneur. She put aside her career ambitions to raise her sons: Ryan Davenport, age 44, and Daniel Davenport, age 42. She returned to work in the family business, Davenport Associates, INC as the company went through an expansion and sold commercial real estate on the side. Sue's real passion was community service and over the years she served as the President for the Killingworth creative arts council, helped form the Killingworth open space committee (and chaired it for 13 years,) served as the director of the Killingworth land conservation trust for 15 years (and as president for 6 years), was a founding member of the Killingworth Foundation and served as Co-President, VP, and Secretary. The Town of Killingworth named Sue its 2018 Citizen of the Year. Sue leaves behind her son Ryan Davenport and daughter-in-law Katie Davenport and their children Daniel (age 11) and Ava (age 9) of Hopkinton, MA. She leaves her son Daniel Davenport and daughter-in-law Marie Davenport and their children Ciara (age 10) and Sinead (age 7) of Guilford, CT. Sue leaves her older brother Ken Deecken, his wife Cathy Deecken and their children Sean and Heather of Boca Raton, FL and her younger brother Robert Deecken, his wife Kathy Deecken, and their children Corey, Jared, and Haley of Glen Cove, NY. Sue lived her life putting her family first. She loved her friends, her horses, her dogs, and splitting time between her houses in Killingworth, CT and Shelter Harbor, RI. Sue especially loved her grandchildren and even as she fought the disease, she made it to sporting events, vacations, the beach, and many family dinners. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 7 Hemlock Drive, Killingworth, CT 06419 at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 9th. Burial will be private. A memorial party will be held at Sue's favorite watering-hole, Donahue's, 1320 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT, on Friday, February 8th from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Please do not wear black, and come to celebrate Sue's life. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2019