|
|
Miller, Suzanne E.
Suzanne E. Miller, age 79 of Milford, beloved wife of Robert H. Miller, passed away August 1, 2019 at her home. Suzanne was born in Elmira, NY, August 26, 1939, daughter of the late Gordon and Vera Scott Everitt. She worked for the City of Milford as a Mayoral Secretary for over 20 years until her retirement. She was a former member of the Milford Jaycee Wives of Milford and was a member of Mary Taylor Church of Milford. Besides her husband Robert, she is survived by her children Robert H. Miller, Jr. (Donna) of Hilton Head, SC, and Deborah S. Leum (John) of West Haven, grandchildren June and Jake Miller, Megan, John, and Christopher Leum, her niece Kristin Newman (Stewart), and nephews Matthew Miller (Michelle) and Joshua Miller. She was predeceased by her brother Scott Everitt and her sister Carol Lynn Cutler. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9am to 10am at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. Funeral services will follow at 10am with Rev. Ken Fellenbaum officiating. Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth-El Center, 90 New Haven Ave., Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019