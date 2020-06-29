Jakubowski-Vecchio, Suzanne
Suzanne Jakubowski-Vecchio, 54, of Northford passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. She was the beloved wife of 23 years to John P. Vecchio. Suzanne was born in Bon Air Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 6, 1966 and was the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy Motzer Jakubowski. For the past four years Suzanne had worked as a bus driver for the Durham School Service and previously to that had worked as a Certified Medical Assistant for County OBGYN. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Suzanne loved, cherished and was always there to aide all the children she drove on her bus, especially those with special needs. Suzanne was devoted to her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Tyler J. Vecchio and Krista R. Vecchio. Stepmother of Robert J. Vecchio (Julie). Grandmother of Daphne and Travis Vecchio. Sister of Lawrence Jakubowski (Lee Ann) and Marcey Lajiness (Brian). Also survived by nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, July 1st from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). A service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 29, 2020.