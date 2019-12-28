|
Girard, Suzanne M.
Suzanne Mary Girard (Smith), 96, of Bristol CT, loving wife of the late Ludger Girard, passed away Friday, December 27 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her 3 children, Nancee Giannini and husband Louis of Manchester, Augusta Girard and husband William Notaro of Cheshire and her son Stanley Girard and wife Barbara of Northford, her sisters Irene and Florence, and brothers Fernand, Rodolphe and Howard, all of Canada. Suzanne is also survived by her six grandchildren Amy Rutar, Maureen Chicchetti, Kris Notaro, Justin Girard and Corey Girard all of CT and Kevin Notaro of Austin TX, and her eight great-grandchildren. Suzanne was born in Grande Greve, Gaspe, Canada on July 5, 1923. She moved to Connecticut when she was 15 to live with Professor Stanley Ball and Augusta Ball until her marriage in 1948. She and her husband lived in Hamden Connecticut for sixty-four years where they raised their family. Suzanne was a long time parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in Hamden where she participated in the Lady's League. She had been an active member of AMVETS Post Nine and, along with her husband, worked as a volunteer at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in West Haven for many years. Suzanne was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alice Smith, her three brothers, Wilfrid, Thomas and Gerald and her sister, Maryann and several other family members, including her son-in-law, Joseph Cataldo Jr. Suzanne lived in Bristol for the last 15 months at Shady Oaks Assisted Living where she was happy and surrounded by a loving and attentive staff and many friends. She will be remembered for her caring and loving ways and her courage in facing many obstacles during her ninety-six years. She was an inspiration to many people whom she met along her life journey. Her home was always open and she loved to feed and visit with her many friends and family. She was happiest surrounded by family and taking care of everyone around her.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning, Dec. 31st from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Donation may be made in Suzanne's name to The Ronald McDonald House Charities, 501 George Street Suite A, New Haven, CT 06511 or the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019