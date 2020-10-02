1/1
Suzanne M. Migani
1938 - 2020
Migani, Suzanne M.
SEYMOUR: Suzanne Marie (Grenon) Migani, age 82 of Seymour, beloved wife of the late Reno Migani, Sr., peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with family by her side. Born in New Haven on August 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Ovilda and Ruth (Manning) Grenon. Suzanne served on the Seymour Board of Education, was a past member of the Seymour Garden Club, and was a Radiology Technician. She valued raising her family, being with her loved ones, visiting Cape Cod and caring for rescues Scootch and Kiki. Survivors include her loving family: children Stephanie Migani Martin, Maria Migani, Reno Migani, Jr. and his wife Nina, and Christopher Migani and his wife Migdalia, brother Bruce Grenon and his partner Mildred, as well as 7 cherished grandchildren, and many dear nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. She was predeceased by adored brothers Ovilda, Noel, Dubriel and Justin Grenon. Her family would like to thank Mara and the many other special individuals involved in her care. All services will be private at the convenience of the family and the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, has been entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2020.
