Suzanne, Van Sinderen
Suzanne P. Van Sinderen (October 24, 2019).
The widow of Alfred W. Van Sinderen, former chairman of SNET, she was born Suzanne Petersen, January 26, 1929. The only child of Lena Jane "Peggy" and Emil Petersen MD, she grew up in Atlantic, Iowa. She attended Christian College, Columbia, MO, 1946-48, then graduated from Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA with a BA in speech therapy in 1950, and an MA in audiology in 1952.
She was married to Evelyn S. Madlener, 1952-57, and settled with him in New Haven so he could pursue his graduate studies at Yale University.
She was married to Mr. Van Sinderen from 1962 until his death in 1998. During their marriage they lived in Hamden, West Hartford, and Woodbridge. They vacationed in her husband's hometown of Washington, CT and in Weekapaug, RI, as well as the Adirondacks. They traveled to Europe, Ethiopia, Japan and South America.
In the 1950s Suzanne was Director of Speech and Hearing at the Gesell Institute of Child Development as well as Speech and Hearing Consultant in the ENT office of Norton Canfield, MD. Later she served as President of the Connecticut Ballet and of the Shirley Frank Foundation in New Haven. She also served on the Advisory Board of the Glenholme (Devereux) School in Washington, CT and was a lifelong volunteer in the Red Cross blood program.
She was a member of the Quinnipiack Club and the Graduate Club in New Haven, and the Ausable Club in Keene Valley, NY. She had been a resident of Whitney Center, Hamden since 2011.
She is survived by her children, Alex L. Madlener MD and his wife Alejandra of Wallingford, Jean Vashaw of WA, and Katherine Tucker and her husband Walter of NC. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Alexander Van Sinderen and his wife Jacqueline of CA, and Sylvia Van Sinderen and her husband James Sinclair of New Haven. She leaves her grandchildren Andrew and Stephanie Madlener, Laura Tucker Mattson and Emily Tucker, Nathan and Rachel Vashaw, Erik and Ian Van Sinderen, Adam V.S. Abbate and Elizabeth Abbate Galley, and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her stepson David C. Van Sinderen.
Burial in Washington, CT will be private. Gifts in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Glenholme School, 81 Sabbaday Lane, Washington, CT 06793. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019