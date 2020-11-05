Miller, SybilSybil Miller, 88, a selfless and caring woman, passed away on November 5, 2020 in Woodbridge CT. She is survived by her husband Don Miller. Beloved mother of Bill (Joanna) Miller, Bob Miller (Sue Ireland), Ken (Karyn) Miller and Sue (Irwin) Barstein. Sister of Audrey (Bob) Neumann. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Sybil was born on January 31, 1932, daughter of the late Michael and Blanche Spiegel. Sybil was devoted to her family and friends. Her beautiful smile was contagious and she always had a twinkle in her eyes. Her house was the focal point of the neighborhood and she always fed all the kids her famous steak and onion sandwiches. She became a Girl Scout den mother when the original leader moved away and no one would take the leadership role. She loved to travel which took her to places like Hawaii, Israel and Disney World, but her greatest love was spending summer vacations with her family in Cape Cod. She was known for her special tailgate parties at football games. She loved sports and was a big fan of UCONN football as well as both UCONN Men's and Women's basketball teams. She loved her two Mahjong games every week and our family would like to thank both groups for including her near the end. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19. A Memorial celebration will take place at a later date. We would like to acknowledge all of the devoted and extraordinary caretakers at Connecticut Hospice (Branford) and The Willows Nursing Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit