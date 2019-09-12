|
Lisansky, Sybil N.
Lisansky, Sybil, of Edgewater, NJ, age 98, died peacefully at home on September 2, 2019. She was born June 26, 1921 in New Rochelle NY, the daughter of Meyer and Ida (Baron) Nurco.
Sybil received a Bachelor's degree from Barnard College, and a Master's in Educational Psychology from Columbia University, at a time when few women received an advanced degree. After moving to Milford, CT in 1952 she created a private practice serving children and young adults. She also developed the remedial reading programs for the Milford CT school system and Yale University, and founded the Milford Driving School with her first husband. Sybil's interests were diverse, ranging from education, the arts, reproductive choice, and equal opportunity. She was politically active, as evidenced by her unflagging efforts to battle racial segregation in the town of Milford in the 1950s and 60s.
Sybil married twice, first while in college (1942) to Robert Pinco, who perished in a sailing accident in 1966. In 1968, she married Dr. Milton Lisansky of Hamden, CT. Sharing many passions, including art, travel, history, politics, and theater, they remained married until his death in 2014.
Sybil was predeceased by her parents and her younger brother, David (1998). She leaves four children and step-children: Susan Pinco, Stephen (Sophie), Judith (Larry), Eugene (Daisy), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sybil's memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center, your local Planned Parenthood, or the League of Women Voters. Sybil will be inurned alongside Milton Lisansky next spring at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019