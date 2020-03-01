|
White, Sydney
Sydney White, of West Haven, passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 after proudly reaching his 90th birthday. Syd, born February 26,1930 in Springfield MA, was predeceased by his parents Walter and Fanny White, brother Eugene (Judy), and sister, Esther.
Syd leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Esther (Lapides); daughter, Joanne; and son, Jeff (Debra). Syd also leaves behind his grandchildren, Adam, Amanda (Brian) and Jessica (John); great-grandsons Kyle and Ryan; and great-granddaughter, Stella, born on his birthday. Syd was well respected by his friends and family. A kind and thoughtful man, Syd offered his guidance and words of wisdom to many. Syd served in the United States Navy. He was also Vice President at the Crest Auto Group for many years, making a huge impact on many people. Syd was an avid tennis player and member of Oak Lane Country Club. Syd enjoyed traveling, theatre and music. Most of all, Syd enjoyed spending time and sharing stories with his adoring family and friends.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Team of doctors and professional caregivers at St Raphael hospital. Your expert care and compassion for Syd, as well as our family, will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E.Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 2, 2020