Arovas, Sylvia
Sylvia passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at age 92. In addition to her community service work, Sylvia enjoyed time on Long Island Sound, cooking, and devoting herself to her family. Sylvia's dry humor will be missed by all. A loving wife and mother, Sylvia leaves behind her three sons, Joseph, Edward and Jordan, her four grandsons, Matthew, Evan, Mario and Adrian, and her two daughters-in-law, Laurie and Gentiana, and her brother David Pollowitz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris, her parents, Reuben and Anna Pollowitz. Sylvia's Funeral Service will be held in a private at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park in New Haven, CT. Donations in her name may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020