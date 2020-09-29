Johnson, Sylvia
Sylvia (Fisher) Johnson, 95, of Milford, formerly of Hamden and Orange, devoted wife of the late Jerry Johnson, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, June 9, 1925, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Hyman and Lena Fisher. Beloved Mother of Gary Johnson (Beverly) of Milford and Jordan Johnson (Lynn) of Wolcott. Dear Sister of the late Joseph and Meyer Fisher. Cherished Grandmother of Brooke and Henry, Terra and Keith and the late Brent William. Treasured Great-Grandmother of Noella and Sailee.
Funeral Services will be held at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven on THURSDAY morning at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the charity of one's choice
