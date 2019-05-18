New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Katz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Katz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Katz Obituary
Katz, Sylvia
Sylvia (Skolnick) Katz, 91, of 219 Applewood, Southbury, CT, devoted wife of 71 years to Stanley Katz, passed peacefully on Friday morning, May 17, 2019. Born in New Haven, March 30, 1928, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Harry & Jennie Skolnick. Beloved Mother of Linda Sargeant of Hamden, CT, Daniel Katz (Ruth) of Naples, FL, and Larry Katz (Debra) of Danbury, CT. Dear Sister of the late George Skolnick. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren & 7 treasured great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on MONDAY morning, May 20th at 11:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Memorial Contributions may be sent to .A Period of Mourning will be observed at Watermark at East Hill 219 Applewood, Southbury, CT following the services until 5p.m. & from 6:30-8p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, 1-3:30p.m. & 6:30-8p.m.
To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now