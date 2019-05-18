|
|
Katz, Sylvia
Sylvia (Skolnick) Katz, 91, of 219 Applewood, Southbury, CT, devoted wife of 71 years to Stanley Katz, passed peacefully on Friday morning, May 17, 2019. Born in New Haven, March 30, 1928, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Harry & Jennie Skolnick. Beloved Mother of Linda Sargeant of Hamden, CT, Daniel Katz (Ruth) of Naples, FL, and Larry Katz (Debra) of Danbury, CT. Dear Sister of the late George Skolnick. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren & 7 treasured great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on MONDAY morning, May 20th at 11:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Memorial Contributions may be sent to .A Period of Mourning will be observed at Watermark at East Hill 219 Applewood, Southbury, CT following the services until 5p.m. & from 6:30-8p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, 1-3:30p.m. & 6:30-8p.m.
To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019