Moore, Sylvia

At the age 93 Sylvia E. Moore passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Sylvia was born on September 21, 1927 and grew up in the Fair Haven section of New Haven. Sylvia was the daughter of Rosa and Carmine Noto, and the sister to Tina Manzi, Lydia Goduti, and Helen Fenton. Sylvia was an incredibly dedicated and loving wife to the late Harold J. Moore for over 72 years. The beloved mother of Richard J. Moore, Robert F. Moore and Christopher P. Moore. She was truly loved and adored by her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Sylvia graduated from St Raphael's School of Nursing in 1947. She worked nights as a private duty nurse for over 40 years. Sylvia was an incredibly strong willed and determined individual. After working all night she never missed a day as a full time mother, wife and home maker. Her passions were cooking, gardening and reading. Her grandchildren always reminisce about the trays of meatballs, lasagna, baked macaroni, and all the other delicious treats that she would love to prepare for them. Christmas Eve was always very special for Sylvia. She and her beloved mother Rosa, and her sisters would prepare a fish feast for the entire clan. All the aunts, uncles, cousins and special family friends would gather for what always was a truly memorable night together and she would beam with love and pride. There was never a doubt that family was always first with Sylvia.

She worked tirelessly and made it her mission in life to see her three sons through college, and into successful careers with beautiful families of their own. Sylvia will always be remembered for her feistiness unconditional love and loyalty. She will be missed very much.



