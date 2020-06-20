Murray, Sylvia
Sylvia G. Murray, 77, of Wallingford, Wife of the late James P. Murray, passed away June 17, 2020 at Regency House. She was born in New Haven on October 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Frank and Esther (MacMichael) Grazioso. She grew up in West Haven until settling in Wallingford. She worked as a teller for New Haven National Bank for many years until retiring. After retiring from banking, she taught first grade for four years in the Wallingford School System. She loved music, flowers, butterflies, all animals and especially her cat, Lilly. She enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and Paris. She leaves behind many friends, especially Angela and Debra, enjoyed playing Bingo, and looked forward to her monthly lunches with high school friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to the Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492 thesistersproject.org or to The Animal Haven, 89 Mill Road, North Haven, ilovepets@theanimalhavenct.org Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 20, 2020.