Pelikan, Sylvia P.
Sylvia Pauline Pelikan, 92, of 200 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden, CT, loving wife of the late Jaroslav J. Pelikan, Sterling Professor Emeritus at Yale, passed away August 27, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois January 25, 1927, a daughter of the late John and Vera Rurik Burica. She had resided in Hamden since 1962. Sylvia and Jaroslav married when she was 20 years old. She graduated from Albertus Magnus College and was a Latin teacher at the Hopkins Grammar School for many years. Sylvia was an Alumni Trustee at Albertus Magnus College from 1977-1980. She enjoyed singing for many years with the New Haven Chorale and the Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church choir.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Martin John (Martha Meier) Pelikan of Northfield, Minnesota, Michael Paul (Anne Therese Marie) Pelikan of State College, Pennsylvania, and Miriam Ruth (Laurence) Pelikan Pittenger of Hanover, Indiana. She is also survived by a sister Beverly Frano Lueking of River Forest, Illinois, and three grandsons. In addition to her husband and parents, Sylvia was predeceased by a brother, George Burica, and a sister, Bess Frano Hanson.
Christian burial rites will be celebrated Saturday morning, August 31, at 10 o'clock in the Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, 285 Alden Ave., New Haven. Friends may pay their respects at the church on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. Panikhida service will be Friday at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Grove Street Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, 285 Alden Ave., New Haven, CT 06515. For information or to send condolences, please see her obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019