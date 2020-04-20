New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Portoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Portoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Portoff Obituary
Portoff, Sylvia
Portoff, Sylvia, age 103, previously of Oronoque Village, Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at Meadow Mills Assisted Living in Hamden, CT.
Sylvia was the oldest of three children born to William and Rose on July 16, 1916 in New Haven, CT.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and her brother Aaron Cohen.
Sylvia was well loved and is survived by her brother Marvin (Arlene) Cohen of Hamden, CT, Fred (Madeline) of Orange, CT, Judith Brander of Hamden, CT and Barry (Michele) of Cheshire, CT.
She was additionally blessed with six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren
A private service and burial will take place on April 21 2020 in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -