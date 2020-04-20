|
Portoff, Sylvia
Portoff, Sylvia, age 103, previously of Oronoque Village, Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at Meadow Mills Assisted Living in Hamden, CT.
Sylvia was the oldest of three children born to William and Rose on July 16, 1916 in New Haven, CT.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and her brother Aaron Cohen.
Sylvia was well loved and is survived by her brother Marvin (Arlene) Cohen of Hamden, CT, Fred (Madeline) of Orange, CT, Judith Brander of Hamden, CT and Barry (Michele) of Cheshire, CT.
She was additionally blessed with six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren
A private service and burial will take place on April 21 2020 in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020