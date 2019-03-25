New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mishkan Israel Cemetery
80 Jewel Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Sylvia Robinson


1921 - 2019
Sylvia Robinson Obituary
Robinson, Sylvia
Sylvia Robinson, of Hamden, 97, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Born in Manhattan on April 21, 1921, Sylvia was a graduate of Far Rockaway High School. She always enjoyed the cultural opportunities offered in, what she called, "my New York City". Some of her fondest memories as a young woman included working at the Museum of Modern Art and taking daily dance class after work at the New Dance Group where she studied modern and Haitian dance. She also enjoyed teaching dance to young students at a home studio in Rockaway where, during the summers, she frequented the beach, and spent formative years hanging with friends on the renowned Rockaway Beach boardwalk.
After marrying Robert Robinson in 1954, she ultimately moved to Connecticut. While she was fiercely independent, kind and empathetic, by far, her greatest joy in life was raising her children and spending time with her family. Sylvia's home overflowed with family photographs. Her adoration for her family was unsurpassed and she always made herself available to discuss any problem or concern as well as babysit her grandkids. For many years, she hosted large Thanksgiving celebrations and all kinds of holiday events. Later on, she looked forward to any opportunity to spend time with family at regular get togethers. She was an advocate for all who entered her circle, whether family, friends or passersby in need. A fashionista all her life, Sylvia dressed for every occasion. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Dora Hopenwasser and her husband, Robert. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Meryl Henrici and her husband, Kenneth, Cindy Robinson and her husband, Jeffrey Byington, adoring grandchildren, Douglas and his wife, Kyna, Michael, Darci and Sean, cherished great-grandchildren, Brendan and Ryan and several beloved nieces and nephews. The family has tremendous gratitude for the warmth, care and friendship provided over the past few years by Sylvia's wonderful companions, Bozena and Sylvia. The family also thanks the nurses and CNAs at the Katie Grace House at Jewish Senior Services who provided excellent and compassionate care to Sylvia during her brief stay there.Funeral Services will be held on TUESDAY morning, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock at the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George Street, New Haven, CT followed by interment services at the Mishkan Israel Cemetery, 80 Jewel Street, New Haven, CT. Period of Mourning will be observed on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the family's home in Fairfield. Donations in Sylvia's memory can be made to or Animal Haven, 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT. To sign an on line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit,www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2019
