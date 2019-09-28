|
Tendler, Sylvia
Sylvia Tendler, 96, of Sunny Isles Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at her home on September 23, 2019. Sylvia was born in Norfolk,VA, the daughter of Hyman and Madeline Block. She was the wife of the late Bertram R. Tendler. Sylvia is survived by her son, Douglas (Jane) Tendler of Woodbridge, CT, and daughter, Cath Tendler of Seaside, CA, and her grand-sons Brett (Megan) Tendler and Chad Tendler and three great-grandchildren Lulu, Jax and Pippi Tendler. Also her sister, Jacqueline Traurig, and her niece Wendy Traurig (Brian} Perlin. Donations in her memory can be made to the charity of ones choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019