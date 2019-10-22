|
Zeid, Sylvia
Sylvia Zeid died peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019 with her loving sister Shirley Shacknai Freedman by her side. Born in New Haven in 1926, Sylvia is survived by Shirley, nieces and nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Doris Zeid. The private funeral service took place on Oct. 20th at Beth Israel Cemetery. Sylvia was predeceased by her beloved, loving parents David and Kayla, brothers Louis and Emanuel, and sister Goldie Zeid. Funeral Arrangements were under the care of The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019