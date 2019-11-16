Home

Chappell-Becton, Tamara B.
Tamara B. Chappell-Becton, age 59, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at YNHH (St. Raphael's Campus). She was born on March 7, 1960 in New Haven, daughter of Pearl (Ellis) Harris of New Haven and the late William Harris. Beloved wife of Elton Becton Sr. of New Haven for over 15 years. Loving mother of Tyree Chappell, Angela Navarro, Randi (Jerome) Hobson, Patricia Chappell, Kadell Chappell, Elton Becton Jr., and Shareay James of all New Haven. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Predeceased by one granddaughter
A celebration of Tamara's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Martin De Porres Church, 136 Dixwell Avenue New Haven at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2019
