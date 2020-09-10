Roberts, Tammi A.Tammi A. Roberts, age 62, of West Haven passed away on April 18, 2020. She was the wife of Mark Roberts Sr., mother of John Stephen Roberts II, Melissa Ann Roberts Brown (Benjamin), Sherry Ann Roberts (Angelo Basso), Mark Jeffrey Roberts Jr. (Sharon), Tony Angelo Roberts (Taylor), Tina Marie Roberts (Eric Vieira), sister of Dawn Bowen and Dawn Massaro (Robert) and grandmother of 10. She was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Kristy Lynn Roberts, her siblings Sandra Weis and Robert James Jr.The hours for visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 from 4-8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at