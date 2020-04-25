|
Roberts, Tammi
It is with heavy hearts that the Roberts family announces the passing of a very beautiful soul. On Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 Tammi Aileen Marie Roberts (Weis) of West Haven, CT went to be with the Lord. Tammi was born on October 20, 1957 to the late Anita Louise Larkins and Kenneth Weis. She leaves behind her husband, who was the love of her life for 47 years, Mark Jeffrey Roberts Sr.; and their seven children: John Stephen Roberts II, Melissa Ann Roberts Brown (Benjamin), Sherry Ann Roberts (Angelo Basso), Mark Jeffrey Roberts Jr. (Sharon), Tony Angelo Roberts (Taylor), Tina Marie Roberts (Eric Vieira). Tammi is also survived by her sisters Dawn Bowen and Dawn Massaro (Robert). She was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Kristy Lynn Roberts; her sister Sandra Weis; and brother Robert James Jr. She had 10 grandchildren that she lovingly referred to as her "grandbabies." Tammi had a great love for her fur babies, Buddy "Boy" and Chloe "Prit." She had a passion for drawing, painting, singing, sunbathing, and all things nature. She was fierce, strong, loyal and extremely loving. She was devoted to her faith, husband, family and friends. Tammi will undoubtedly be missed by everyone who knew her. She had a way about her, touching the lives of everyone she met. Her death has taken a toll on a number of special people near and dear to her; there are too many to mention.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020