Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of the Visitation
54 Grove St.
Clinton, CT
Taylor Lynn Schweizer


1997 - 2019
Taylor Lynn Schweizer Obituary
Schweizer, Taylor Lynn
Saturday, October 26, 2019 Taylor Lynn Schweizer, 22, of Clinton passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. Taylor was born in New Haven on May 4, 1997, beloved daughter of Beth Schweizer and Gregg Rusconi. Sister of Cara Rusconi and Ashley Schweizer. Also survived by her paternal grandparents Livio and Ellie Bailey and predeceased by maternal grandparents Adolph and Georgia Schweizer; aunts, Paula Schweizer; Lou – Ellen Rusconi; Brenda Stegina; and an uncle Jeffrey Schweizer; along with many loving cousins.
Taylor was a fun loving big hearted adventuress girl. She went of her way to help others and she loved being with her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will held on Sat. Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove St., Clinton. Burial will follow Mass in West Cemetery, Madison. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019
