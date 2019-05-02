Slaugenhaupt, Teddy E.

Teddy E. Slaugenhaupt, 65, of East Haven, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his family. He is the husband of Mary Reynolds Slaugenhaupt. Teddy was born in Shippenville, PA on November 14, 1953. He worked for Hexacomb Inc., a paper company in North Haven where he was the Lead Man for 23 years until his retirement in 2016. He was a kind hearted man who loved life, his family and especially loved to fish. Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, Rose Beichner Slaugenhaupt of Knox, PA, a daughter, Kimberly Rudolph of Branford, a step-daughter, Bonnie Shovestull of Frog Town, PA, two brothers, Mike (Mary) Slaugenhaupt of Kosuth, PA and Dan Slaugenhaupt (Eileen Wildren) of Farminghill, MI, a sister Robin Slaugenhaupt (David Hunter) of Knox, PA, a grandson, Damien Rudolph and two step granddaughters, Hailey and Hope C. Shovestull. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Willard Slaugenhaupt and a brother William Slaugenhaupt.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday (TODAY) from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit Teddy's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2019