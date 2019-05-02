New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
(203) 467-1708
For more information about
Teddy Slaugenhaupt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Slaugenhaupt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy E. Slaugenhaupt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teddy E. Slaugenhaupt Obituary
Slaugenhaupt, Teddy E.
Teddy E. Slaugenhaupt, 65, of East Haven, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his family. He is the husband of Mary Reynolds Slaugenhaupt. Teddy was born in Shippenville, PA on November 14, 1953. He worked for Hexacomb Inc., a paper company in North Haven where he was the Lead Man for 23 years until his retirement in 2016. He was a kind hearted man who loved life, his family and especially loved to fish. Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, Rose Beichner Slaugenhaupt of Knox, PA, a daughter, Kimberly Rudolph of Branford, a step-daughter, Bonnie Shovestull of Frog Town, PA, two brothers, Mike (Mary) Slaugenhaupt of Kosuth, PA and Dan Slaugenhaupt (Eileen Wildren) of Farminghill, MI, a sister Robin Slaugenhaupt (David Hunter) of Knox, PA, a grandson, Damien Rudolph and two step granddaughters, Hailey and Hope C. Shovestull. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Willard Slaugenhaupt and a brother William Slaugenhaupt.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday (TODAY) from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit Teddy's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now