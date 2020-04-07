New Haven Register Obituaries
Terence "Terry Gunn" Dinnean


1957 - 2020
Terence Gunn Dinnean of East Lyme died at home on March 17, 2020. Terry was born in New Haven on May 17, 1957 and raised in "Goatville" on Orange Street. Terence is survived by his sister, Cornelia Dinnean; his cherished Aunt Joan Gunn Atzbach; his cousins, especially Meg Atzbach Jenkins of Gilford, New Hampshire and his Godson Chip Atzbach of Manchester, Connecticut. As well, Terry is survived by many longtime friends and his beloved, Alceyn Malee of San Diego, California.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place when we can again gather together. Memorial contributions can be made to Notre Dame High School, 1 Notre Dame Way, West Haven, Connecticut, 06516 to the attention of Emily Brady. Share a memory and sign Terry's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
