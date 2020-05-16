Teresa Geremski
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geremski, Teresa
Teresa Peccerillo Geremski, 51, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 21 years to Christopher M. Geremski. Teresa was born in New Haven on June 23, 1968 and was the daughter of Ralph Peccerillo, Jr. and Frances LaMonaca Peccerillo. She had worked at the Town of Oxford Assessors Office and later at the Town of Cheshire Assessors Office. Teresa loved her cats and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Sister of Ralph Peccerillo III (Ann-Marie). Daughter-in-law of Michael Geremski (Carol) and Kathleen Quinn. Sister-in-law of Angela Lutkus (Douglas). Aunt of Ralph Peccerillo (Kalie), Michael Peccerillo, and Jack Lutkus.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved