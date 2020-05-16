Geremski, Teresa
Teresa Peccerillo Geremski, 51, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 21 years to Christopher M. Geremski. Teresa was born in New Haven on June 23, 1968 and was the daughter of Ralph Peccerillo, Jr. and Frances LaMonaca Peccerillo. She had worked at the Town of Oxford Assessors Office and later at the Town of Cheshire Assessors Office. Teresa loved her cats and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Sister of Ralph Peccerillo III (Ann-Marie). Daughter-in-law of Michael Geremski (Carol) and Kathleen Quinn. Sister-in-law of Angela Lutkus (Douglas). Aunt of Ralph Peccerillo (Kalie), Michael Peccerillo, and Jack Lutkus.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.