Mastroianno, Teresa May

Teresa May Amena Mastroianno, 66, of East Haven, beloved wife of 45 years to Rick A. Mastroianno Sr. passed away on April 12, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving mother of Melissa (Adam) Piacenza of Middletown and Rick A. (Katherine) Mastroianno Jr. of East Haven. Grandmother of Alexa, Emma and Jenna Piacenza and Reagan and Rizieri Mastroianno. Sister of Leola Bedsole of VA, Helen Amena of AZ, Melody (Arthur) Russell of Monroe, Lillian Amena of Hamden, Vivian (Dan) Bonitata of Madison and Lorie (Ken) Plato and Carmela (Steve) Middleton all of FL and the late Carol Kenney. Teresa was born in Milford on May 30, 1952, daughter of the late Ulric and Pebble Ripitoe Amena. Prior to her retirement Teresa was a customer service representative for Pharmetica and Echlin Corporation.

Relatives and friends are invited to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter, 659 Tower Ave. First Floor Hartford, CT. 06112.

