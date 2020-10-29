Walters, TeresaTeresa Marie Simeone Walters, age 58, passed away on July 17, 2020, at home in Golden Valley, AZ. She was the beloved wife of Robert Walters, who was with her when she was reunited with her loved ones gone before her. She was born on June 18, 1962, the daughter of Leona (Ronald) Macey, and the late Dominick Simeone. Teresa lived most of her life in West Haven and was a graduate of Platt Technical School, in Milford. She will be missed by her family and many friends in CT and AZ.In addition to her husband and mother, Teri leaves behind her daughters, Jessica Raison of CT, and Nikki (Steven) Higley of AZ, brother Dominick (Antoinette) Simeone of CT, and her sweet granddaughter, Ariel Grace Higley, of AZ, as well as her beloved nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews in CT, her step-mother-in law, Anne Walters, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Teri was predeceased by her brother, Michael Simeone, maternal grandparents, Charles and Marie Fredericks, her paternal grandparents, Paul and Carmel Simeone and her in-laws, Gerald and Margaret (Peggy) Walters.A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7 at 11 o'clock in St. John the XXIII Church, (St. Lawrence campus). Masks and social distancing are required for church. Burial will take place at a later date. To leave a message for Teri's family, please visit our website: