Terese Minervini Anderson Czaplicki, age 99, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2020, at Oak Leaf Manor, Landisville, PA. She was born Sept. 5, 1920 in Hoboken, NJ to Maurice and Mary Minervini. She was the oldest of five Minervini children. She married Charles James Anderson in June, 1942, at Saint Ann's Church in Hamden, CT. In July, 1984, Charles Anderson, her husband of 42 years, passed away. Terese married Eugene Czaplicki of Naugatuck, Conn. in August, 1986, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Hamden, CT. In 1992, after several years of spending winters in Florida, Terese and Eugene left Hamden and moved permanently to Spring Hill, FL. Eugene passed away in Jan., 2011. Terese loved to travel, dance and play golf. She was a member of the Women's Golf League of Laurel View Country Club, Hamden, Conn. for many years. She worked as the office manager of Abbott Printing Company, New Haven, CT for nearly 30 years. Terese is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Blake and Janet Mazzucco (brothers Pasquale and Robert predeceased); her two sons and their wives, Steven and Lin Anderson of Boiling Springs, Pa., and Stanley and Donna Anderson of Lancaster, PA, her daughter, Kathleen Anderson of Phillipsport, NY; two stepsons, David and Brian Czaplicki; two stepdaughters, Denise Mastropietro and Karen Kadar; plus 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Homeland at Home, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 are appreciated. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020