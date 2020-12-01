Vega, Teresita Del Nino Jesus
(Sarraulte)
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Senior Manager of Tumor Registry YNHH
Teresita Del Nino Jesus (Sarraulte) Vega, 61 of Bethany, entered into heaven on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief but heroic battle with COVID 19. She was the devoted wife of Luis Rodolfo Vega. Teresita was born December 22, 1958 in San Jose, Costa Rica, the fourth child of the late Carlos Omar and Maria (Romero) Sarraulte.
"Tere", "Negra", "Tita" and "Corazon mi vida" were just a few of the terms of endearment for this most gentle, powerful, and special matriarch. Tere brought joy to all who knew her. Her humility and genuine appreciation for life was transparent with a simple but naturally inviting smile. Coming to the U.S. at a young age, she overcame so much of the challenging adversity that many immigrant families face. She worked hard to better herself, provide for her family and be a role model for all of those around her.
Teresita married her high school sweetheart at 17 and had her 3rd child at 25. While raising three boys, she worked full time and somehow managed to earn two Bachelor's Degrees from Sacred Heart University. She helped develop and improve Tumor Registry at Yale New Haven Hospital and went on to become the Senior Manager of her department. She always lent her hand to support her family members, friends, staff or anyone who needed her. Tere led by example, inspiring her three sons to become their best selves, and pushed them to aim for success while maintaining focus, selflessness, and family values. Despite her strong work ethic and impressive resume, at home she was simply Mom, taking care of her "four" boys.
Tita was very proud and she loved to "brag" about her three boys and especially her grandchildren. "Negra" as her husband Luis affectionately called her, loved to dance together. The two would often be celebrated as the best dancing couple on the floor. She was so proud of the home they earned and loved to host gatherings for families and friends. True to her nature, she was usually the last up washing dishes, making sure all involved were having a great time. In many ways, Tere was in the prime of her life. She accomplished so much in her short life and will be tremendously missed. Teresita personified her middle name "Del Nino Jesus"- Child of Jesus. Her love and legacy will remain with her family always.
Teresita is survived by her loving husband Luis, her three sons Luis Roberto, Rafael Andres, William Daniel, with their wife and partners, Jennifer, Andrew and Amy. She is also survived by her grandchildren Aiden Kai and Eowyn Aster and her siblings Gloria and David.
Teresita was predeceased by her mother, Maria Eugenia, father, Carlos Omar, siblings, Maria and Charlie and niece Jessica.
A private Funeral Mass will be held for Teresita at this time due to the restrictions of the COVID pandemic. A Celebration of her Life is planned in the future. In lieu of flowers or donations, we would like to honor Tere's profound dedication to her career and community, memorial donations in her name can be made to the Closer to Free Fund at www.givetoynhh.org
, or mailed to Closer To Free P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Teresita's family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.prospectmemorial.com