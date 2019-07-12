New Haven Register Obituaries
Teri M. Bass

Teri M. Bass Obituary
Bass, Teri M.
Teri M. Magda Bass, 59, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Gary G. Bass. Teri was born in Waterbury on January 2, 1960 and was the daughter of Mary Chase Magda and the late Walter S. Magda. She had worked for Kinamor Plastics of Wallingford for many years. Teri was an avid "flee-marketeer" and a lover of all animals, especially horses. Sister of Walter S. Magda (Lori) and the late Lisa Ann Magda. Sister-in-law of James Bass (Rita), Frank Bass (Mary Kay), Douglas Bass (Brenda), Sharon Christian and Shirley Sotaski. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Monday, July 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Edward Cornell officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Association, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90260 or CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or Closer to Free Fund, Smilow, c/o Yale-New Haven Hospital Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019
