Terigi "Luigi" Del Monaco
1932 - 2020
DEL MONACO, TERIGI "LUIGI"
Terigi "Luigi" Del Monaco, 87, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Assunta Oliva Del Monaco. Luigi was born in Gioia Sannitica, Province of Caserta, Italy on December 24, 1932 and was the son of the late Armando and Maria Fetta Del Monaco. A hardworking man all his life, Luigi was the owner/operator of Del Monaco's Market for many years. Father of Anthony (Danielle) Del Monaco, Maria Del Monaco and Silvio Del Monaco. Brother of Rita (Leno) Bauco, Lucia (Leo) Ciocca, Maria Durante, Anthony (Anna) Delmonaco and the late Filomena DiBuccio and Pasquale Delmonaco. Brother-in-law of Christina Delmonaco. Also survived by four grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday morning, August 5th at 11:00 in St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Avenue, New Haven (masks and social distancing required) and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. There will be no visiting hours. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
AUG
5
Committal
East Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
