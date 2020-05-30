Terrence Daley
Daley, Terrence
Terrence (Terry) Maher Daley, 56, of Branford, passed away peacefully, at his home on May 28, 2020. Terry is survived by his loving wife Christine Johnson
Daley, his mother Maureen Maher Daley, his brothers Brian, Kevin (Lori) and
Sean, his mother-in-law Phylis Johnson, and his loyal dog Cassie. He was a proud "Uncle Terry" to so many. Terry was predeceased by his father John T. Daley, Jr. Terry was a graduate of Southern CT State University. Terry did not let his 5 1/2 year fight with brain cancer stop him from living life to the fullest which included skiing, kayaking, hiking, snowmobiling, and camping. He was a diehard fan of the Boston Bruins, Quinnipiac hockey and the Red Sox. He served as a former hockey official for USA hockey and NIHOA. He was also a member of the Night Riders Snowmobile Club. Terry and Chris' love of travel brought them throughout Europe, the Caribbean and the United States. They especially loved the National Parks and discovering breweries along the way. Their most recent trip incorporated another love; music, with a trip to Ireland, to see one of their favorite bands, The Cure, at Malahide Castle. However, their favorite times were spent with friends at their New Hampshire lake house. Terry will always be remembered for his humor, smart-aleckness, floating in a tube with a beer in hand, cannonballer, story teller, and campfire lover. A special thank you to Monika Laurans, PA, for alt her special care and support throughout Terry's illness.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Visitors are required to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and limit interaction. Interment will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Tabor Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the society for Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, N.H. 03301. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
4
Interment
11:00 AM
Tabor Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

