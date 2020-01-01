|
|
Miller, Sr., Terry L.
Terry L. Miller, Sr., departed this life on December 26, 2019, at the age of 73. Terry lived a fulfilling life as a steward of educational equity for youth, a dedicated father to three children, a caring brother to five siblings, a devoted husband to his late wife Surverne, and a friend to many. Terry was a longtime member of Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hamden as well as a member of the Prince Hall Widow's Son Masonic Lodge in New Haven, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the National Head Start Association.
A celebration of Terry's life and legacy will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 2, 2020