Terry MaRtin
1941 - 2020
MArtin, Terry
Terry K. Martin, 78, of North Haven, died peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Donna Farion Martin. Terry was born in New Haven on November 30, 1941, son of the late Nicoll and Ethel Shancey Martin. Terry served his country proudly in the US Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. He owned Terry's Electronics Services for many years retiring in 2007 and was a lifetime member of the Branford Elks # 1939, the AARL Radio Club and enjoyed boating, especially with his good friend, Joe. He was the loving father of Theresa (Tom) Ruggiero of Wallingford and John (Mindy) Martin of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Adam, Zachary and Rachael Ruggi-ero and Evan, Jason and Maya Martin. He was predeceased by three brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet directly at the office of All Saints Cem-etery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, on Thursday morning at 9:45 and fol-low the procession to the graveside for a 10:00 service with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2020.
