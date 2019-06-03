Smith, Terry Taylor

On May 30, 2019, Terry Taylor Smith, passed away at her home at the age of 71. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 28, 1948 and raised in Trumbull. In 1969, she married George F. Smith during a blizzardly snow storm, after having earned her Bachelor's degree earlier that year. She earned two Master's degrees as she and her husband raised two daughters in Shelton. She was a marriage and family therapist for forty years up until her death. She served as an adjunct at Fairfield University. With strong will, she battled several serious health conditions for decades. Terry was preceded in death by her father, James Taylor, her mother, Ruth (Coughlin) Taylor, and her brother, James C. Taylor. She is survived by her lovingly devoted husband, George, their children, Ruthann and Mary-Kate, her son-in-law, Mark Andreas, and several cousins. A memorial and luncheon will be held on June 9 at 2 p.m., at Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan, CT 06840. In lieu of flowers, offers of support may be sent c/o Mary-Kate Smith at the Law Office of Lewis Chimes LLC, 45 Franklin Street, Stamford, CT 06901 or [email protected] Published in The New Haven Register on June 4, 2019