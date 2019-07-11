|
|
Houston, Thad L.
Thad Houston, 86, of Waterbury, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Burnsville, AL to the late John and Ida Smith Houston on August 5, 1932. Thad retired from the VA Hospital in the housekeeping department. Thad leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Nona Smith; nephew, Jethro (Tracey) Russell; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Cora Houston.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 885 Wintergreen Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. Friends may call Saturday at the Hall from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Houston family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 12, 2019