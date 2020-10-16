1/
Thayer (Ted) Jones Jr.
Jones Jr, Thayer (Ted)
Ted Jones, 80, of Strafford, MO passed away October 15, 2020. He was born May 14, 1940 in New Haven, Connecticut to Thayer and Evelyn Jones. On January 12, 1963 Ted was united in marriage to the love of his life Virginia (Ginny) Robbins and four children were born out of this union.
Ted and Ginny owned and operated Nutmeg Landscaping in North Haven, Connecticut until moving to Springfield, MO in 1987 where they established Jones Farm "The Pumpkin Patch" until retiring in 2011. In 1989, Ted and Ginny opened Ozark International Raceway in Rogersville, MO. In November of this year Ted will be inducted into the Southwest Missouri Drag Racing Hall of Fame.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mariam Reynolds of Springfield, MO and son Tad Jones of New Haven, Connecticut. He is survived by this wife Ginny Jones of Strafford, MO. Daugther's Robin (Tony) Williamson of Nixa, MO, Karen Jones (Dan Hagen) of Strafford, MO, Cindy (Brett) Thompson of Conway, MO and daughter-in-law Lisa Jones of New Haven, Connecticut. Grandchildren Zach Jones of New Haven, Connecticut, and Breanna and Madison Thompson of Conway, MO.
There are no planned services per Ted's request but the family is asking for donations to be made to Jacob's Ladder End-of-Life Legacy Home, 2343 N. Delaware Springfield, MO 65803 or online at jacobsladdercare.org.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
