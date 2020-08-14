Parker, Thelma Drobnis
Thelma Drobnis Parker was born in Boston Mass on September 11, 1918. She lived most of her life in New Haven, CT. Thelma was devoted to her family, the love of her life, her husband Henry (who predeceased her), her three daughters Phyllis Silverman (husband Harvey), Marlene Feldman (husband Peter), Susan Schachtel (husband Bernard). Thelma has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who she loved with all her heart. Thelma was loved by all, including nieces, nephews and their children whose lives she touched for years. Thelma was an independent, emotionally strong woman who had many friends. She loved hosting gatherings for friends and family where she cooked special dishes for everyone. She enjoyed exercising, traveling, bridge, canasta, wintering in Florida, and baking for those she loved. Thelma will be sorely missed. She died peacefully just short of her 102nd birthday of natural causes at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, on MONDAY morning August 17, at 11:45 a.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. Donations can be sent to St. Judes Hospital for Children or the charity of one's choice
. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com
