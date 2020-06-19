Thelma Lawhorn
Lawhorn, Thelma
Thelma Lawhorn, 98, of West Haven, CT entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020. Thelma was born January 8, 1922 to the late Jack and Ella (Dixon) Aldrich in Chesterfield, SC. After graduating high school, she moved to Maryland, and later settled in New Haven. Thelma was married to the late Richard Lawhorn for 58 years. She was employed at Grace Memorial Hospital, St. Raphael's Hospital and retired from the Jewish Home for the Aged. She leaves to cherish her memory:children Kenneth (Carol), Andre, Karen, Darrell, Dawn, George, and Michael; siblings, Clara Lawhorn (Horace), Loretta Aldrich and Jackie Aldrich; And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by children, Sadie, Richard E., Miles, Keith (Barbara), Kevin, Anthony and Timothy Lawhorn; siblings Geneva Hammonds, Alberta Perry, Jack Carson Aldrich, William Aldrich and James Willie Aldrich.
A visitation will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 8-9 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Evergreen cemetery, New Haven CT. To leave a message of comfort for Lawhorn family, please visit
www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
