Theodora McDermott Coates
Coates, Theodora McDermott
Theodora McDermott Coates, 76, of Hamden, passed on Monday, September 28, 2020. She is the wife of Warren W. Coates. She was born in New Haven on March 20, 1944 to the late Theodore Martin and Mary (Dell'Aquilla) Celotto. One word can be used to describe Theodora - BEAUTY. She had several jobs that allowed her to make others look and feel beautiful, which is also what was in her heart and soul. She was the bright light in every room. She will certainly be missed by all of her dear friends and family. She leaves behind Three Children. Renee Lynn (Jeffrey) Cameron of Wallingford, Dawn McDermott of Hamden, and Larry McDermott III of Hamden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church on Whitney Ave., Hamden on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12 noon. Entombment will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Mausoleum. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Theodora's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 1, 2020.
