Theodora McDermott Coates
1944 - 2020
Coates, Theodora McDermott
Theodora McDermott Coates, 76, of Hamden, passed on Monday, September 28, 2020. She is the wife of Warren W. Coates. She was born in New Haven on March 20, 1944 to the late Theodore Martin and Mary (Dell'Aquilla) Celotto. One word can be used to describe Theodora - BEAUTY. She had several jobs that allowed her to make others look and feel beautiful, which is also what was in her heart and soul. She was the bright light in every room. She will certainly be missed by all of her dear friends and family. She leaves behind Three Children. Renee Lynn (Jeffrey) Cameron of Wallingford, Dawn McDermott of Hamden, and Larry McDermott III of Hamden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church on Whitney Ave., Hamden on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12 noon. Entombment will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Mausoleum. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Theodora's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita’s Church
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 1, 2020
Marian Kiekel
October 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I have so many memories from our younger days. With God's blessings fly to the arms of our Savior.
Margaret McDermott
October 1, 2020
“In loving memory of Theodora McDermott Coates,
She was so dearly loved and will be so sadly missed.
Gone from our sight, but she will never be far from our Hearts.
I will treasure my childhood memories forever. Thank you.
Love Always, Maria Gomez-Mannix XOXO”
Maria Gomez-Mannix
Friend
October 1, 2020
I love you my cousin and will miss you more than words can say.
Diane Nerkowski
