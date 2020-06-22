Savo, Theodora "Thea"
Theodora "Thea" Ann Savo, of Tamarac, FL, previously East Haven, CT passed away on April 22, 2020. Born November 8, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Theodore J. Turek and Vincenza Proto Turek. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carmen Savo; one son, Brian (Maria) Savo; two daughters, Stephanie Savo and Jillian (Shawn) Mostal and four grandchildren Michael and Ariana Savo and Gia and Dominic Mostal. She was predeceased by her son Michael. Thea worked in the healthcare industry for several years and spent most of her life caring for others and welcomed them into her home with open arms. Thea was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured the moments she had with her children and grandchildren and was honored to take on her biggest role as "Grammy". Thea will be remembered by those close to her for her fighting spirit and big heart as her life was a living example of being kind and compassionate and never giving up. "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart" - Mahatma Gandhi.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a public visitation on Wednesday, June 24th at Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks must be worn, sepesct social distancing rules and minimize personal contact. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25th at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church. 100 people maximum allowed in Church, masks must be worn and social distancing rules apply. Burial will be privately held. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Thea's honor to The ALS Association – Connecticut Chapter. Share a memory and sign Thea's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 22, 2020.