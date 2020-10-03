1/1
Theodore Alfred Tichy Sr.
1930 - 2020
Tichy, Sr., Theodore Alfred
On Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, Theodore (Ted) Alfred Tichy Sr., 88, a longtime resident of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home. Ted was born in Middletown on November 30, 1931, son of the late Frank J. Tichy and Mollie (Seifert) Tichy of Guilford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth (Betty) (Gumkowski) Tichy, children Carol Tichy DiCorleto (Anthony) of Madison, Nancy DeBerardino (Don) of Charlestown RI, Ted Tichy Jr. (Mary Mullins) of West Milan, NH, and Gretchen Higgins (Jeff) of Madison.
He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Alexandria Tichy and Jessie (Tichy) Paine, and Megan, Taylor, Timothy, and Emily Higgins; great-grandchildren Warren and Juliet Paine; brother Donald Tichy of Madison, sister Doris Benton (Bob) of Florida, and many dear nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers Edwin, Frank, and Henry, and six sisters, Emelia Anderson, Alice McCarthy, Verna Pucella, Iola Goodison, Clara Foster and Sandra Cox.
Before retirement, Ted worked as a carpenter with his brother Henry (Tichy Brothers), and continued the same with many projects for each of his children.
He was a lifetime member of both the North Guilford and North Madison Volunteer Fire Departments. He served proudly in the CT National Guard and was federally mobilized to Germany during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed everything in life, and always had a deep, hearty laugh and a smile for everyone.
Due to the ongoing Pandemic, memorial and burial services are being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Monastery, 11 Race Hill Road, Guilford, CT 06437, or, pass along a smile to everyone you meet!
Arrangements are in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford; www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
